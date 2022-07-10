For the past two years, community members from all over northeast Texas have gathered at various local airports for a monthly dose of airplanes and coffee, also the name of a nonprofit designed to promote aviation among students. This Saturday, the group returned to the Cox Field Airport in Paris for the first time since the event was canceled in December and January.
The event typically draws 300 to 400 people, spaced over a five-hour time period beginning at 8:30 a.m. Families, enthusiasts and other interested parties come together to marvel at massive jets and classic planes zipping down the runway to come visit Paris for a time. Over the wings of a plane, conversations can be heard about any number of subjects, though mostly the one that brings all attendees together: aviation.
Events normally take place the first Saturday of every month, but this month’s was postponed by a week due to the Fourth of July weekend, Airplanes and Coffee foundation president Russ Keith said. However, the turnout was as expected, a feat accomplished through word of mouth advertising and Facebook. The organization’s Facebook group has over 60,000 members, a testament to community involvement in the event, he said.
“They just come look at planes,” Keith said. “A lot of friends, a few groups, some flying communities that come out together. We’ve got Addison Airport where we keep our airplane, we keep it on Taxiway Sierra. And we kind of became friends with all the people that keep their planes on that one, we call it the Sierra Squadron, so they’re going to be flying in here in a little while, and they’ll be a pretty good size group. But yeah, it’s all word of mouth, mostly Facebook.”
In addition to the numerous planes on the field, the group offered coffee, donuts and live music by Alexandra Tayara for attendees to the event.
The group does events to raise money for college aviation scholarships and promote fellowship among aviators in the North Texas community. In doing so, they sell T-shirts, sweepstakes tickets and other clothing items to attendees. Additional contributions can be made on its website airplanesandcoffee.com, where students can also apply for scholarships.
Many opportunities exist for aviation students, Keith said.
“It’s a great career,” he said. “I mean, if you’ve got a passion for flying, the airlines are screaming for pilots right now. There is a huge pilot shortage, so it’s a good way to make a great living and have an awesome career. If you like to travel and you like to fly, it’s the way to go. And we’re here to get the word out.”
Local Paul Verthena came to the event because his grandchildren adore planes.
“The grandson is into planes and themes and everything, and he’s all excited about planes. Not interested in walking, just standing here and watching them. He really likes them. He’s always looking at them flying over everything,” he said. He found the event interesting, especially watching his grandchildren ooh and aah over the incoming planes.
Chris Dennis flew in from McKinney with a group of friends excited to participate in the event.
“Ours is the Cessna 182. We’ve got all kinds of planes here. We’ve got a lot of Pipers, a lot of Cessnas, we’ve got a lot of Cirrus, we’ve got experimental RVs, Rockwell Commanders, Beechcraft Bonanzas…” he said, naming some of the crafts he saw on the lot.
“A lot of different kinds of planes,” Dennis said. “It’s just a fun thing to do. You get totally away from everybody. You get up in the air, and then you fly around and come here, and then there’s all these people. There are no stop lights. It’s nice being up there, looking down here. That’s cool. Not too many people get to go up there and look down here. Most people are down here looking up there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.