A proposed multifamily senior housing and retail development district on 12 acres in the 4400 block of Lamar Avenue came a step closer to reality this week with zoning change approval by Paris City Council.
On Monday, the council approved a change in zoning from an agricultural district to a planned development district with several restrictions to include all required permits and plat approvals must be obtained, the owner must comply with all federal, state and local laws and there shall be no clear-cutting of any mature trees and vegetation on the property unless a tree removal and landscape buffering plan is first approved by the city’s planning and community development director.
Several residents, who appeared at a July 5 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting when the initial zoning gained approval, expressed concern about trees being removed and to what impact the new development might have on adjoining neighborhoods behind the property.
The proposed development includes multifamily senior housing in the center of the property and commercial/retail along Lamar Avenue, according to a memo provided to Paris City Council members by planning and community development director Andrew Mack. Later, single-family housing is expected to be included in the development.
In other action at a Monday meeting, City Council approved a contract amendment with Garver Engineering not to exceed $8,836,142 for design work on the wastewater treatment plant.
The Council also approved zoning changes to allow multi-family units at 1335 20th NE St. in the 2800 block of Stillhouse Road, in the 3400 block of NE Loop 286 and in the 3600 block of Castlegate Drive. Also a change in zoning from agricultural district to commercial district was approved for 5501 Bonham St.
Council also amended policy to include a deadline for receiving applications for membership on the city’s boards and commissions for 5 p.m. on the third Monday of June or each year and the third Monday of any month at which applications for membership will be considered.
After no changes were made to the city manager’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2022-23, the council called for hearings on both the budget and tax rate at a Sept. 12 meeting.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
