A proposed multifamily senior housing and retail development district on 12 acres in the 4400 block of Lamar Avenue came a step closer to reality this week with zoning change approval by Paris City Council.

On Monday, the council approved a change in zoning from an agricultural district to a planned development district with several restrictions to include all required permits and plat approvals must be obtained, the owner must comply with all federal, state and local laws and there shall be no clear-cutting of any mature trees and vegetation on the property unless a tree removal and landscape buffering plan is first approved by the city’s planning and community development director.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

