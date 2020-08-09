The U.S. Postal Service got a new leader in June, Louis DeJoy, appointed by President Donald Trump, and the new postmaster general has set up several new policies that have delayed the mail, according to several advocacy groups for postal carriers.
The post office also is seeking aid from the latest — and possibly last — round of coronavirus relief this year before the November election.
Per the Associated Press, the postal service lost $2.2 billion in the past three months. The agency has seen the loss of mail volume since the virus hit, only partially offset by the rise in package delivery.
In his address to the board of governors on Friday, his first, DeJoy disputed reports that his policies are slowing down election mail or any other mail.
“First, while I certainly have a good relationship with the president of the United States, the notion that I would ever make decisions concerning the Postal Service at the direction of the president, or anyone else in the administration, is wholly off-base,” he said in the web broadcast of the meeting on Friday morning.
“I intend to uphold the trust that has been placed in me by the governors, and to fulfill my responsibilities to this organization and to the public interest, by trying to make good decisions through the exercise of my best judgment and business acumen gained through 35 years of commercial experience, and not based upon any partisanship.”
DeJoy ran a postal service contractor business prior to taking the role as postmaster general. According to The Washington Post, he and his wife have between $30.1 million and $75.3 million in assets in USPS competitors or contractors. DeJoy is also a major fundraiser for the Republican Party. He has donated more than $2 million to the Trump campaign since 2016, according to the Federal Election Commission.
Many watchdog agencies and postal worker unions say the policies he has put in place severely delays the mail and may end up making many mail-in or absentee ballots not be counted.
According to a July 15 article from the Associated Press, late trips will no longer be authorized, and if postal distribution centers are running late, “they will keep the mail for the next day.” Overtime will not be allowed, and the memo from DeJoy states that parking points — where postal workers park on a corner and walk part of their route — will be much more limited. The delay is on first-class mail, mail that includes things like medicine, paychecks and even absentee ballots for voters.
The move is seen as a severe blow for small businesses, senior citizens and rural communities, according to a letter signed by 84 members of the U.S. House of Representatives.
The Post Office is also struggling under the 2006 requirement from the George W. Bush-era Congress that the institution has a $72 billion fund to pay for the cost of its post-retirement health care costs, 75 years into the future — a requirement that no other federal agency or program has.
Dejoy has sought and was granted an emergency $10 billion loan from the U.S. Treasury, but the secretary of the treasury, Steven Mnuchin, has put several conditions on it, including access to proprietary data the traditionally apolitical institution has, such as shipping contracts.
In the past, Trump has said the USPS needs to quadruple its shipping prices and has called the agency “a joke.”
The National Association of Letter Carriers filed a national-level grievance against the policies put in place by DeJoy, and the American Postal Workers Union has released a video talking about why the post office needs the relief funding.
“We are all faced with an election coming up, and we all want to vote safely,” Judy Beard, the director of the APWU said.
On Friday, several top-tier executives of the postal service were either released or moved to different jobs, according to The Washington Post.
DeJoy is the first postmaster general in 20 years who was not promoted from within the agency.
