Parisians, prominent dealerships and students from Prairiland ISD all came to Paris Harley Davidson on Saturday for its annual Christmas Toys for Tots drive. The drive lasted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, featuring free food, pictures with Santa Claus, face-painting and several ways to drop off packaged, unwrapped toys.
Six dealerships, including Toyota of Paris, Mathews Nissan, Mathews Honda, Paris Chevrolet Buick GMC, Paris Ford and James Hodge Motors each donated $350 to buy all the bicycles asked for on the Christmas angel trees.
Paris Harley-Davidson hosted the event for the 10th time this year, a tradition they carry on in remembrance of Tim Chapman, who sponsored the program enthusiastically for several years. Led through the U.S. Marine Corps League and partnered with The Salvation Army, Toys for Tots distributes toys to all children in need. Though most toys help fill out Salvation Army angel trees, donations also serve local fire departments, police, CASA For Kids, CPS departments, church organizations and other local agencies year-round.
Coordinator Shawonna Rhoades drove home the importance of donating this year. Most toy drives, such as Paris Harley-Davidson’s Christmas in July event, were canceled due to Covid-19. Because of the cancellations, the goal of servicing 1000 angels still seems out of reach despite Saturday’s success.
“Just to raise enough money to collect enough toys and bikes to make sure that we take care of every angel and kid that’s in need in Lamar County — that’s the ultimate goal,” Rhoades said.
She added The Salvation Army Christmas angel trees are overloaded this year.
“The trees that they put out at Walmart are still loaded. You know, and with it being Covid year and everything, I mean, we’re just a little nervous. I know this looks like a lot of toys, but in reality, when you start bagging for anywhere from 500 to 1000 angels, we don’t know what it’s gonna be,” she said.
Rhoades, a senior English teacher at Prairiland ISD and Beta Club advisor, also encourages her students to come out to support and volunteer.
Prairiland ISD students Annalise Offutt and Lane Cornmesser both came out to volunteer their time with the Beta Club.
“I think it impacts people a lot seeing like people from all kinds of different life histories and stuff bringing toys up here, and it’s just really fun seeing people, and it’s just a huge impact on people. I mean, not only are we changing people’s lives by helping them get toys for their children and stuff, and I’m sure it makes the children’s entire years and lives and stuff. This is the stuff they’ll remember forever,” Offutt said.
“Doing this makes me feel like I’m actually doing something that’s bigger than myself. I just know that in God’s vision that I’m helping everyone out and I do it for Him. I just try to help whenever something community wise that I can be part of comes up,” Cornnesser said.
To help with the difficult circumstances, Toys for Tots has extended the donation deadline to Dec. 19. Two other prominent drives will occur in Lamar County for those who missed the Paris Harley-Davidson event. On Saturday, Rod Rodgers and the Suzuki and Kawasaki Shop’s toy drive will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. On Dec. 13, a bull riding event in Klondike asks that everyone who attends brings a toy for Toys for Tots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.