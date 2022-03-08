BOGATA — The Rivercrest ISD trustees plan to discuss the matter of approving requested funds from the sheriff’s office’s Sexual Assault/Family Violence Investigations Program at their 6 p.m. meeting today in the boardroom in the junior high school, 4100 Highway 271.
Trustees heard of the program earlier this year, but tabled the matter to gather more information which they plan to hear at the meeting.
The trustees will also hear reports from the superintendent, principals and reports on extracurricular activities.
The board also plans an executive session to discuss resignations, hirings and contracts.
