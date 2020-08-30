Cars started to roll in at around 5:05 p.m. Thursday, drawn to the Eiffel Tower by funky music blasting from two large speakers as Lamar County Chamber of Commerce President Paul Allen leaned up against the side of his white truck, the back of it laden with gift baskets. The event, hosted by the chamber, was an effort to bring together the Paris community after months of social isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Community members were invited to drive their vehicles to the Love Civic Center parking lot and were encouraged to support a local restaurant by bringing takeout. All those who came were treated to music from a live DJ and the opportunity to enter into a raffle to win prizes donated by local businesses.
“There are people here that are having a good time visiting and talking, and they haven't seen each other in a while, so that's good,” Allen said. “It’s very good.”
As people milled around and seized the chance to chat with friends they hadn’t seen in months, Julia Trigg Crawford invited her friends to enjoy an entire charcuterie board set up in the back of her car, complete with wine, cheese and nuts. Crawford said she’d been looking forward to some socially distanced fun.
“It is nice to be able to get out and just see the friends who you’ve been texting or emailing or calling, she said. “We’re all hungry for that connection.”
Crawford, a chamber ambassador, said that while the chamber took safety precautions, like hosting the event outside and encouraging social distancing, she understands that even community members who are missing socializing too may have stayed home just in case.
“We can't assume that everyone feels the same way about what's going on,” Crawford said. “Some people have moms or dads at home they're worried about and they don't want to expose themselves, but I'm enjoying myself.”
Drinks were provided by Paris Vineyards and Signature Care ER so attendees could cool off with a crisp beer or glass of wine in the 95 degree heat. Jaclyn Bunch, a chamber ambassador with Signature Care, said the clinic wanted to be involved to show support for the Paris community during such an unprecedented time.
“We want to let the community know that we are here for them through this pandemic and we still will be able to gather but do it at a safe distance,” Bunch said. “It's just good to be somewhat back to normal and just be there with community and support events like this.”
Before the much-anticipated raffle, chamber ambassador Lisa Spann introduced the evening’s speaker, Carlton Cooper, a former Dallas Maverick and Athletic Director at University of Texas A&M Commerce who now works for the Texas Department of Transportation. Cooper graduated from Paris High School, where he also played basketball, and he is now involved with the chamber as a way to support the Paris community.
Cooper gave a brief overview of his career in sports, which evolved into years spent invested in local business. Cooper encouraged the audience to help grow women-owned businesses in Texas by getting involved in the Historically Underutilized Businesses program, which is run by the state comptroller and helps support businesses in their infancy to grow and succeed.
“The HUB program has way more opportunities, and good small opportunities, for small businesses,” Cooper said.
Riding the wave of the cheers following Cooper’s speech, Allen began drawing names for raffle items, including free oil changes from Toyota of Paris, gift cards from local businesses like Jaxx burgers, and swag baskets full of treats. Attendees cheered as each prize was given away, happy for the small moments of joy after what seemed like a long pandemic-induced social hibernation.
