Trinity Christian raises the flag on first day of school

Trinity Christian Academy’s first day of school started with Mrs. Melissa Wickersham’s sixth grade class raising the flags. With assistance from Dakota Berquist, Life Scout with Troop 2, the sixth grade class received instruction on proper flag etiquette.

 Submitted Photo

Trinity Christian Academy began their first day of instruction for the new school year on Monday, starting with the posting of the colors. 

