A Bogota woman died Sunday following a two-vehicle collision that left a portion of U.S. Route 271 in Deport temporarily closed.

Virginia Raney, 24, of Bogata, was killed after a 1999 Dodge 2500 truck driven by Bryson Stee, 19, of Scroggins, collided with her 2010 Ford Focus car at approximately 5:20 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Route 271 near 4th Street in Deport.

