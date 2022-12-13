A Bogota woman died Sunday following a two-vehicle collision that left a portion of U.S. Route 271 in Deport temporarily closed.
Virginia Raney, 24, of Bogata, was killed after a 1999 Dodge 2500 truck driven by Bryson Stee, 19, of Scroggins, collided with her 2010 Ford Focus car at approximately 5:20 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Route 271 near 4th Street in Deport.
A preliminary investigation indicated that Stee crossed the center lane divider traveling southbound and struck Raney’s left front area, according to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Raney was pronounced dead at the scene at 7 a.m. by Lamar County Justice of the Peace, Place 1, James Mazy, who said there was inclement weather at the time.
Road conditions were listed as foggy with wet roads, according to the report.
Stee was transported to Paris Regional Medical Center with nonincapacitating injuries.
