DEC. 22 to DEC. 23
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Dec. 22
2:15 to 2:24 p.m., 129 Lamar Ave.
2:33 to 2;39 p.m., 203 E. Center St.
6:31 to 6:39 p.m., 2820 Kessler Drive.
Dec. 23
12:17 to 12:35 a.m., 1225 7th St. NE.
First Responder-Paris
Dec. 22
7:48 to 8:24 a.m., 934 Pine Bluff St.
1:48 to 1:57 p.m., 305 4th St. SW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.