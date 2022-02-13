Recently retired U.S. Congressman Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, said Friday he hopes to force incumbent Ken Paxton into a runoff May 2 for his party’s nomination for Texas Attorney General on May 24, and ultimately win the race in November.
Gohmert joins challengers Land Commissioner George P. Bush, former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman and state Rep. Matt Krause of Fort Worth.
“The FBI is still investigating Paxton for bribery, corruption and abuse of office, and if he wins the primary we cannot replace his name on the November ballot, which insures a Democrat wins,” Gohmert told an audience of more than 50 people gathered at a forum sponsored by the Lamar County Republican Party at the Lamar County Fairgrounds.
The former Tyler district judge and later Gov. Rick Perry appointee to the 12 Court of Appeals in East Texas said he chose to leave Congress and enter the race primarily to do something about election fraud and to protect the Texas border from an invasion of illegals.
“I did not get in the race to throw the election to George P. Bush as some assume,” Gohmert said as he accused Paxton of failing to prosecute election fraud in counties like Dallas, Harris, Bexar and Travis where outside firms “who have been trained on how to steal elections” are hired to count ballots.”
Acknowledging a recent Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ruling that the Attorney General can’t prosecute election fraud, Gohmert said he disagrees because the Texas Constitution allows the Texas Legislature to set parameters for what the Attorney General can do.
“I will advocate for the legislature to create a law that allows the Department of Justice to go after organized crime,” Gohmert said, adding that with 750 lawyers in the office, at least 254 of them could be trained on election laws so “when we get to election time, we put one in every county.”
“If we don’t secure the 2024 election, then a Republican is not going to be able to win the White House because at this point in history, if you are Republican, and you don’t win Texas, there’s not a path to being president,” Gohmert said. “If we do not save the 2024 election for Republicans, I think we’re done.”
Reiterating the magnitude of the 2024 election, Gohmert said its importance is the reason he chose to leave a congressional seat “where I only have 12 counties, to go into a statewide race and make $20,000 to $30,000 less.”
About the border, Gohmert said he disagrees with The Supreme Court decision that state and local law enforcement cannot enforce immigration law because of Article 4 of the U.S. Constitution that gives Texas the right of self defense.
Because he said the border wall is too far away from the actual border, allowing illegals to get into Texas thereby triggering federal laws to protect them, Gohmert said he will work to stop the invasion at the border.
“Nobody’s putting a foot on our soil,” Gohmert said. “We will go as far as we’ve got to go because we have the right to self defense.”
Other speakers at the Friday night forum include state representative candidate Ray Null and candidates for the Lamar County Republican Party chairmanship, Craig Tims and Scott Hommel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.