DETROIT — At Detroit Elementary on Friday, parents hugged their little ones goodbye, kids squealed as they were reunited with their friends and teachers welcomed new students into their tidy classrooms. From a distance, it appeared to be just like any other first day back, but a closer look revealed a whole new world of schooling: education in the time of Covid-19.
Every teacher was masked up, some with face shields, others with masks bearing the Detroit ISD Eagles logo. And even though their smiles were hidden, the excitement was palpable as young students filed into freshly sanitized, pristine hallways.
Watching over staff members taking kids’ temperatures as they arrived, superintendent Kathie Thompson expressed her enthusiasm for the long-awaited first day of school. While it’s been a stressful journey to plan and institute new safety measures, Thompson said it’s well worth it to be able to welcome students back for the new year.
“It's exciting. It's exhilarating because the kids are smiling, the parents are happy. So we are glad to be here — even if we have to wear masks, we’re OK. We’re going to do what we can,” Thompson said.
She added district officials will be meeting after the first day of school to assess how well their new safety measures worked, and then make a decision about moving forward.
“Today is a trial run to see if everything works, and if it doesn't, we'll regroup on Monday,” Thompson said. “I think we're ready. We've got plenty of hand sanitizer, plenty of wipes. The teachers have things in their classrooms to help clean the desks and we've tried to find chemicals that are not harmful to kids. So we've all done all those protocols.”
While many students eagerly returned to school on Friday, Thompson said that about 15% of families made the choice to have their kids learn from home out of safety concerns about coronavirus.
“We definitely respect the parents’ choice because this is a scary time for parents,” Thompson said. “It's a scary time for all of us. So we respect the parents’ choice, and we're going to work with them if they choose remote (learning). We're going to work with them the best we can to make that part successful.”
Elementary Principal Henry Sharp reinforced that the school is doing everything it can to ensure students are getting good instruction, regardless of whether they’re in a classroom or on a screen at home. Sharp said the district is providing devices for students, but they’re still waiting on some WiFi hotspots from the state for students who don’t have internet access.
“Like everybody else, we’re kind of figuring it out as we go,” Sharp said. “But my teachers have been working on it, and I think we’ve pretty much got it down.”
Standing in the parking lot, Tiffany Jones prepared to send her two daughters, Alivia and Sylvia, off to kindergarten and Head Start. She said it’s important to her that her kids continue to get their education and have the opportunity to socialize with other students their age. Jones said she’s taught Alivia and Sylvia health and safety protocols to protect against Covid-19 at home, and she has faith that they’ll be responsible and careful at school.
“I think it's great. I think that they need to go into the classroom and actually see the teacher and see the kids,” Jones said. “I work in a hospital, so I'm trained to do all that. So we just make sure that we're safe. I've taught my girls hand washing, social distancing… They know no hugs and kisses — although that's what kids do. (I’ve told them) to just be smart about it. They know those things. We've taught them that.”
Jones said it’s been difficult for the girls not being able to see their friends, especially for events like Alivia’s birthday this month, so heading back to the classroom and playground will be a welcome change. Proper safety protocols under her belt, Alivia said she’s ready to start the new year.
“I’m ready because I love school,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.