The Bible verse 1 Peter-4 says “each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms.” The Bible contains more than 100 verses telling people to serve one another, to have a servant’s heart. Derald Bulls has such a heart.
The lifelong Paris native doesn’t see service as work, but as a blessing.
He learned the concept as a child. Both of his parents, Derald and Jo, were involved in all kinds of community work. He wanted to, and has, followed in their footsteps.
The path to his fully developed road of service had simple beginnings, but they all pointed in one direction: helping others.
Bulls is a proud alumni of East Texas State University. now known as Texas A&M Commerce. His first job out of college was in Hamilton at a daytime only AM radio station. That lasted from January to April. Then he came home to Paris to radio station KPRE as sales and sports director. He’s never left.
It was grand to be back home. During that time, he began his tradition of service by joining the Jaycees and Rotary clubs and being active in his church, Lamar Avenue Church of Christ.
“I miss the Jaycees,” he said. “Such a great organization. I remember in 1982, after the terrible tornado, Jaycees from all over the United States poured in to help in recovery.”
A reunion with over 50 people was held recently at Hole in the Wall. How the memories flowed.
After 18 months at the radio station, Bulls was hired as community relations director, then public relations and marketing director and physician recruitment at McCuistion Hospital. There he remained from 1979 to 1996. McCuistion sold to Presbyterian, then the hospital sold to Christus and he remained there until 2008 when he went to work for Paris Junior College. He’s not a slick PR guy. No, he listens carefully to whomever is talking to him. All who encounter Bulls will tell you he genuinely wants to help and understand anyone he is with.
At Paris Junior College, he was director of institutional advancement, seeking funding and betterment for the college, and he was over alumni affairs.
All the while, Bulls and his wife, Lesa, were raising their two sons, DJ and Haley, and being involved in every aspect of Paris and Lamar County’s growth and development. Lesa Bulls taught 39 years, two at West Lamar and the rest at North Lamar ISD. The couple now have three grandchildren, which gives the opportunity to be even more involved in community activities.
Bulls credits the Jaycees and his fraternity, Delta Tau Delta, with giving him the leadership skills he utilizes so effectively. He also said he was blessed to have had a hospital administrator who “pushed me out there. I wouldn’t have had so many opportunities without that.”
Bulls is a naturally, genuinely friendly, outgoing man. He has a million stories, every one peppered with virtually all familiar names in Paris. Each story is punctuated with laughter, smiles and sometimes a little sadness over community leaders no longer alive.
An events man
One event that has been of huge economic benefit and put Paris on the map has been the Tour de Paris. It started when Hoot Gibson called the hospital and wanted them to do a bike ride.
“That first year, there were 36 riders,” Bulls recalled.
Now, it averages over 1,000 every year. In 2022, the bike rally, now considered one of the best in Texas, will celebrate its 38th year. As usual, Bulls tries to minimize his contributions by saying it was those first riders who took fliers to other races and spread the word. Yet, he’s always been a familiar figure at the rally.
He tends to be a familiar figure at all sorts of local events. Bulls has been on the city planning board, a wide variety of organizations, the Chamber of Commerce, Child Welfare Board and much more. He was a leader in the bond issue for North Lamar ISD. He wanted to see the students receive the best education they could and worked tirelessly to that end.
One of the best known “jobs” Derald has had is almost typecasting — he was the best known Santa Claus in Paris for years. He loved listening patiently as children expressed their Christmas hopes, and there was nothing remotely forced or faked in his “ho, ho, ho.”
Over his long career of service, Bulls has amassed a collection of awards too numerous to mention. But his modesty makes it hard to pry the list out of him. Except for one. His pride shines through at being selected by the Texas State Board of Education’s “Hero of Education for Children.”
Community service
After reviewing his storied career as a community servant, it would be easy to think it’s time for Bulls to slow down. Not so. Most days he can be found at City Square Paris, an organization located in the Oak Park Methodist Church complex on Bonham Street.
CitySquare is based out of Dallas and is led by First United Methodist church in Paris.
This beneficial endeavor provides free showers, laundry services and much, much more. There are after-school programs, services to help people find work, housing or education. They feed people, counsel them and share hopes for better days. Lamar Avenue Church of Christ has a clothes closet there for those in need.
Bulls recalled a teenage boy coming by for showers. The staff began to notice he was wearing the same clothes every day. Some questions revealed his family had lost everything in a house fire. In minutes, CitySquare people had him in clean clothes and a wardrobe assembled. Of course, the rest of the family was soon embraced and helped.
Sometimes someone living out of a car comes for showers and laundry. They may well leave with more than a clean body and clothes. They may be put in touch with opportunity, Bulls said.
Upon retirement from the college, Bulls said he felt like “I still had a little more fuel in the tank, so I wanted to keep on going.” So, he did.
“CitySquare began four years ago last summer, but hadn’t done much strategic planning,” he said, adding he has helped formulate goals, identify needs and coordinate task forces. “We’re hoping we can start having GED classes soon.”
Bulls will no doubt continue serving as long as there is breath in his body. It’s just who he is. It’s what he does.
Whether being involved as a Paris Junior College or Texas A&M - Commerce alumni, worshiping with his church family, working for the betterment of the less fortunate or smiling as he serves at the Tour de Paris, Bulls has a servant’s heart. And, as the Bible also says, that giving, serving heart shines through in his love for humankind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.