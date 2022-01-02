When faced with a lack of affordable housing, it’s easy to say “build more houses.” However, amid rising national construction costs for lumber, copper and other materials, such response traps consumers in a downward spiral of higher prices and fewer truly affordable homes.
Home prices in Paris have been rising as the market for existing homes remains tight and competitive. But building a new home is an expensive proposition, too. Material costs that rose by upwards of 20% to 30% in 2021 had a profound impact on the cost of a home. A third quarter market analysis by Cumming Insights showed the cost per square foot for single family detached-medium quality construction in the Dallas market between $190 and $228. For an apartment building, the cost rose to $295 to $383 per square foot.
To compensate for their increased costs, some builders are waiting until they have the materials in hand to give a potential quote on a build. The volatility in costs — which stems from Covid-19, supply shortages and supply chain issues — leaves little room for consistency and threatens to exacerbate Paris’ housing crisis.
Building contractor Skyler Burchinal emphasized the cost impact on the consumers who buy houses and other buildings.
“They have impacted the line of work, but at the end of the day, it’s getting passed through to the customers, so it’s the consumers who are really the ones taking the hit on it. It’s anywhere from a 15% to 30% increase for them. So what stuff normally would have cost is 15% to 30% higher now. And it’s really not the cost that’s the problem, it’s the availability of getting products,” he said.
The length of time it takes to get lumber, metal, windows and doors has doubled, Burchinal added.
“The problem that I see is that right now we’re in a big bubble, and the people that are wanting to get stuff done are having to pay the inflation on everything to get it done … We’re having to move that cost difference to the consumer, so they’re having to pay a higher cost for something that normally wouldn’t cost that much. But when it all comes back down to reality or the bubble breaks, we’re going to have a huge problem because there’s gonna be a lot of people that have overspent on their construction project,” Burchinal said.
Even nonprofits have taken the hit, with donor-reliant locations such as Habitat for Humanity struggling to make ends meet.
“It affects us,” Habitat for Humanity Director Judy Martin said. “Everything that goes on pulls from what we have to build on. We get no money at all from the government. So donations and United Way grants and things like, so the higher costs are difficult for us to buy everything that’s needed. I mean, every year I figure the cost of what it costs us and it’s considerably higher.”
Higher costs means fewer houses for the same donation value, and when it comes to increasing donations, the organization has few pockets to draw from.
“It is more challenging because there are so many nonprofits here in town and in places where their money is needed. We’re not the only nonprofit that needs money badly. Everybody pulls from the same pockets, and you know, when everybody’s needing the same money, it only goes so far. You can’t contribute to everything, so people have to make a decision as to what to support. And we are so grateful for our supporters, and I don’t know what we’d do without them, but again so many people and things are seeking donations for other things so badly needed,” Martin said.
For now, Habitat for Humanity’s quotes are locked in and safe from rising bids, but with the new year comes a need for new buildings and properties.
“We’re trying to do the best we can with what we’re given. A lot of our customers don’t understand that these local vendors have a bigger supplier for them also, and you know, that makes it hard,” Burchinal said.
