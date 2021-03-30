Testimony began today in Lamar County 6th District Court before a four-man, eight-woman jury in the child sexual abuse trial of Douglas Gene McCloure, 54, of Powderly.
McCloure faces one count of first degree aggravated sexual assault of a child and a second degree charge of child sexual contact, both dating to June 1, 2013. Testimony is expected to continue Wednesday.
Attorney Heath Hyde of Sulphur Springs represents the defendant, and Lamar County Assistant District Attorney Kelsey Doty is to represent the state with the assistance of First Assistant Jill Drake.
Arrested May 1, 2019, at the Choctaw Casino in Grant, Oklahoma, on a joint felony arrest by the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, the Oklahoma Tribal Police and Choctaw Tribal Security, McCloure was extradited to Lamar County Jail on May 3, 2019, and released the same day on a $100,000 bond.
On Jan. 25 this year, Judge Wes Tidwell reset the bond to $500,000. McCloure was arrested the same day and remains in Lamar County Jail.
