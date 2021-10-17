The Paris Economic Development Corp board of directors will close out fiscal year 2020-21 financial statements and discuss and possibly take action on speculative buildings when directors meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
The board will convene into executive session to consider the purchase of property and to discuss economic development prospects known as projects Fast Track, Iron Horse, Mustang, Rocket X, Candy Cane and Pecan Grove.
