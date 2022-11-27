Virus, the word is Latin for poison, and just mentioning it conjures images of death and disease. Viruses have plagued life on Earth for billions of years. They are not technically considered living since they cannot grow and reproduce independently. They are obligated intracellular parasites! Viruses are simple, a coat of proteins with some genetic instructions tucked inside. While they may be “simple” and unable to replicate on their own, they have managed to hijack the cells of every living creature. Their numbers and diversity dwarf all life on Earth. One can easily find 10 million of them in one drop of seawater. They infect all plants, animals, fungi, protistans and prokaryotes.