The column I write is named “The Candle” after a book by Carl Sagan and Ann Druyan titled “The Demon-Haunted World: Science as a Candle in the Dark.” Sagan was a fantastic author and science educator. I was recently reminded of another book he wrote, “Pale Blue Dot: A Vision of the Human Future in Space,” as I stared at images recently sent back from the Orion capsule.

My passion may be understanding the biological world, but what kid has not dreamed of venturing into space? I can only imagine what Sagan would be saying about NASA’s most recent adventure.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.