The column I write is named “The Candle” after a book by Carl Sagan and Ann Druyan titled “The Demon-Haunted World: Science as a Candle in the Dark.” Sagan was a fantastic author and science educator. I was recently reminded of another book he wrote, “Pale Blue Dot: A Vision of the Human Future in Space,” as I stared at images recently sent back from the Orion capsule.
My passion may be understanding the biological world, but what kid has not dreamed of venturing into space? I can only imagine what Sagan would be saying about NASA’s most recent adventure.
If you have not been under a rock lately, you have probably heard of NASA’s Artemis 1 launch and perhaps seen some of the images transmitted by the Orion capsule. I visited NASA’s webpage for the Artemis project; as always, the images did not disappoint.
NASA has many articles, videos, and animations covering this project.
If you get the chance, explore more on their page, but here are some of the facts I
The first shocking thing is the size of the rocket. Artemis 1 is 322-feet tall and tips
the scales at 5.75 million pounds, or almost 600 elephants. So how in the heck do you get something that size off the ground, much less give it enough speed to reach space?
The launch system that carries
the Orion capsule to space consists of a core stage with 735,000 gallons of liquid hydrogen and twin solid rocket boosters containing 2 million pounds of solid propellant. The solid rocket boosters burn fuel at a rate of 12,000 pounds per second and generate over 7 million pounds of thrust.
The solid and liquid boosters contain enough fuel to get the Orion capsule into orbit in eight minutes and reach a max speed of 17,500 mph. You could go to Austin from Paris at that speed in 1 minute and 2 seconds.
Once in low Earth orbit, the rocket’s top half will get the Orion capsule to the moon and beyond.
The maneuver is called the trans-lunar injection (TLI), and in the next Artemis 2 launch, it will send humans some 10,000 miles past the moon, making it the farthest any human has ever been into space.
Artemis 3 will see us back on the moon for the first time since 1972.
For Artemis 1, the TLI will use a cryogenic propulsion stage and RL10 engine to produce 24,750 pounds of thrust, sending the Orion capsule to speeds of 22,600 miles per hour. This capsule can carry up to 92,500 pounds to the moon.
As Artemis 1 returns to Earth, the reentry speed will reach almost 25,000 mph. That is getting you to Austin and 116 miles back to Paris in 1 minute.
The Orion capsule is currently orbiting the moon and sending us astonishing images.
It will spend 25.5 days and travel 1.3 million miles on its current mission.
If all goes well, the capsule will splash down back to Earth on Dec. 11.
Consider this Carl Sagan quote when you see the Earth from Artemis’s perspective.
“Look again at that dot. That’s here. That’s home. That’s us. On it, everyone you love, everyone you know, everyone you ever heard of, every human being who ever was, lived out their lives. The aggregate of our joy and suffering, thousands of confident religions, ideologies, and economic doctrines, every hunter and forager, every hero and coward, every creator and destroyer of civilization, every king and peasant, every young couple in love, every mother and father, hopeful child, inventor, and explorer, every teacher of morals, every corrupt politician, every “superstar,” every “supreme leader,” every saint and sinner in the history of our species lived there.”
Dr. Jack Brown is the Paris Junior College Science Division chairman. His science articles are published every other Sunday.
