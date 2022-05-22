Paris Junior College regents are to discuss facility needs and receive bids for heating/air conditioning unit replacement in the administration building and air handler replacement at the Workforce Training Center when the board meets at 7 p.m. Monday in the administration building.
Trustees also are to receive a policy update, review the financial condition analysis of public community college districts, set a date for a budget workshop and receive a report on the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges compliance report and quality enhancement plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.