Fire and rescue

MARCH 11 to MARCH 12

Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke

March 11

3:01 to 3:15 p.m., 2020 Culbertson St.

First Responder-Paris

March 11

12:39 to 12:51 p.m., 3516 Lamar Ave.

8:03 to 8:05 p.m., 1404 W. Sherman St.

March 12

12:20 to 12:52 a.m., 446 Fitzhugh Ave.

4:12 to 4:14 a.m., 1836 Butler Lane.

Vehicle Crash with Injury

March 11

11:12 to 11:37 a.m., 300 SE Loop 286.

Public Service

March 11

2:27 to 2:52 p.m., 505 32nd St. NE.

