MARCH 11 to MARCH 12
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
March 11
3:01 to 3:15 p.m., 2020 Culbertson St.
First Responder-Paris
March 11
12:39 to 12:51 p.m., 3516 Lamar Ave.
8:03 to 8:05 p.m., 1404 W. Sherman St.
March 12
12:20 to 12:52 a.m., 446 Fitzhugh Ave.
4:12 to 4:14 a.m., 1836 Butler Lane.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
March 11
11:12 to 11:37 a.m., 300 SE Loop 286.
Public Service
March 11
2:27 to 2:52 p.m., 505 32nd St. NE.
