The Paris Junior College Board of Regents agreed to increase the tax rate slightly, from $0.084 cents to $0.089 cents per $100 valuation at Monday night’s meeting.
In previous meetings, regents said the increase will help cover the increased costs of collecting the taxes through the appraisal district.
On Sept. 14, the board hosted a public hearing, where there were no adverse comments, according to Margaret Ruff, the college’s public information officer.
During the meeting, the board also heard the report on fall enrollment, which faced a significant drop over last year.
“Compared to one year ago, PJC fall enrollment is down 11.31% in contact hours and 9% in head count,” Ruff said. “Most colleges in East Texas are showing declines, some by as much as 15%, though all numbers are not yet available. The pandemic has affected all areas including dual credit students at PJC, with 83 fewer than last year taking classes.”
There should be some reduction in overload and adjunct pay due to lower enrollment, according to PJC College President Pam Anglin, but more sections were offered for the fall semester to provide more choices to students. These included real-time video interactive courses as well as face-to-face, online, and hybrid classes.
The college also approved the pricing guideline for continuing education, which was no change from last year, and cancelled the elections for November for places 3, 4 and 7, since there were no opposing candidates. Place 3 is held by Dr. Clifton Wilkerson, 4 by Charles Lynch and 7 by Jim Bell.
The college is in line with educational goals through the Student Achievement Targets, according to Institutional Research Director Jacqueline Messinger. She told the regents the only one not meeting the goal is developmental writing, but it should improve in the future.
In her president’s report, Anglin told the regents students and staff are handling the restrictions well.
"For the most part," Anglin said, "our students are doing a really good job wearing masks and socially distancing. Our students want to be here."
After executive session, the board accepted the employment of Mark Kjellander to work in computer information dystems, effective Sept. 8, and Baleigh McCoin as firector of institutional advancement and alumni, effective Oct. 1. They also accepted the retirements of EOC Advisor Sophia Noiel, effective July 8, and Director of Institutional Advancement and Alumni Derald Bulls and chemistry instructor Don Kosterman, effective Aug. 31; and the resignations of Associate Degree Nursing Instructor Tonya Jackson, effective Aug. 14, and Women's Basketball Coach Rosalyn Tindel, effective Sept. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.