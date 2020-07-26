CLARKSVILLE — In its ongoing efforts to beautify the city and remove run down and uninhabited properties, the Clarksville City Council took action on three homes during its Tuesday meeting.
The council voted to give one property owner 30 days to either repair or demolish a house at 201 East Jackson St. The house is currently vacant, with a dilapidated roof and other structural issues, and code enforcement officer Damien Carrasco said children play in the abandoned building, putting themselves at risk.
“The roof has started to collapse around the edge of the home… and there’s evidence of children playing inside,” Carrasco said. “There’s evidence some neighborhood kids have been in and out of the house, and it’s extremely unsafe for anyone to be going even anywhere near the home with the condition that the roof is in right now.”
Carrasco noted the house also has holes in the walls and the door has fallen off.
Though he said the house is dangerous in its current state, Carrasco said he doesn’t think it is beyond repair.
“I do think the house can be repaired,” he said. “My recommendation is to order the repair and vacation of the house, and also to deem it uninhabitable and unsafe in its current state because of the roof and because the children are going in there.”
Though the council ultimately decided to give the homeowner 30 days, there was some discussion on how long she should be given.
“She might need 90 days if she’s going to repair it,” Mayor Ann Rushing said. “We don’t know her situation.”
The council also addressed a house at 504 West Washington St., which Rushing said was severely damaged in a fire.
Carrasco said he had initially been told by the property owners that they planned on using insurance funds to demolish the property, but their situation became complicated when they were recently forced to change insurance providers.
“They’ve gone radio silent on us since then, and I don’t have anything on them,” Carrasco said.
The council voted for the house to be demolished in 30 days.
The council also heard a request from the property owner of a rundown home seeking additional time to repair the house at 805 West Pierce St.
Rushing read a letter from the property owner, who was unable to attend because of a medical emergency in the family.
“I would like to apologize to any community member or members who feel unsafe or threatened by the house in its current condition,’” Rushing read. “‘I have made several attempts to get the house torn down and have even made attempts to sell the property but have had no success. So it’s not like I haven’t tried to rectify the problem.’”
The council ultimately voted to table decision on the property.
