George Lavender, Texarkana businessman and former state lawmaker, is in a race in the March 1 Republican primary for the District 1 Texas House of Representative seat he held from 2011-15. Lavender faces incumbent Gary VanDeaver of New Boston and Ray Null of Paris.
Lavender lost to VanDeaver in the 2014 primary after serving two terms in the Texas House. He unsuccessfully challenged VanDeaver in the 2016 primary.
“We desperately need a representative that will truly represent District 1,” Lavender said. “Our community deserves someone who will respond to our concerns, answer their constituents’ questions and will work every day to protect us from the damage being done to the citizens of Texas. We need a true conservative.”
In campaign statements, Lavender says he will work to replace property taxes with an increase in the sales tax or some other consumption tax, work toward securing the Texas border by providing law enforcement resources they need, advocate for local control of education and the elimination of high-stakes testing and continue his efforts to protect Northeast Texas water resources.
“Now, more than ever, is when we need leaders that will stand up to the storm that is at our front door,” Lavender said. “I will once again fight for a secure border, fight to eliminate property taxes, fight to protect our water resources and stand up against federal overreach and mandates that harm our communities and our lives.”
Lavender attended Texarkana Arkansas High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville. He has owned a business in Texarkana for 37 years. Married for 43 years to Jan Timberlake Lavender, the couple has three children and eight grandchildren.
He is a member of the First Baptist Church Moores Lane in Texarkana, has been a volunteer youth coach for 20 years and is a long-time supporter of the First Choice Pregnancy Center and Watersprings Ranch.
With redistricting complete, House Dist 1 encompasses Lamar, Red River, Bowie, Cass and Morris counties. Early voting for the March 1 primary begins Feb. 14 and ends Feb. 25. The last day to register to vote in the primary is Jan. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.