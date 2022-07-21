Detroit City Hall

DETROIT — At its City Council meeting Tuesday night, Detroit City Council members approved bill items and continued to discuss moving the city hall to the library.

Michael and Miles Davis spoke to the council with the intent of building two sets of duplexes on a property near N. Main and 410 North in Detroit. In order to operate on the property, Davis needed permission from the council to re-open Union Street leading to the site. After discussion about building intent, the council voted to install water taps at the area and open the street for the new construction.

