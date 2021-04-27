The Paris Junior College Board of Regents agreed to a new internet contract Monday evening after the previous provider cut the contract short.
The college was using the Northeast Texas Consortium of Colleges and Universities, called NETnet, only to learn the contract wouldn’t expire in 2022 as promised. Recent legislation made it inoperable, cutting service off in July, PJC President Pam Anglin told the board. Director of Information Technology Eddie Mahar had researched other alternatives and came up with LEARN, Lonestar Education and Research Network, she said. NETnet was partially funded by the Federal Communications Commission, she said, which gave the college a reduced rate.
“The reason NETnet is shutting down earlier is some bills passed that affected those grants,” Anglin said.
The proposed contract with LEARN would be $75,000, a significant jump for the college, she said, but would cover all three campuses, Greenville, Sulphur Springs and Paris.
“I asked Eddie to make sure we have redundant circuits, so that’s why the cost is $75,000 per year,” she said.
Redundant circuits help ensure internet access across campuses, decreasing the risk of internet failure, she said.
“LEARN’s fiber network is really robust,” Mahar told the regents. “LEARN is top notch.”
Several major schools in Texas use the program, like Texas A&M and most schools in the Dallas metroplex, he said.
One of the board members asked if that price included equipment. The college would have some extra equipment costs, Mahar replied, but nothing that couldn’t be absorbed easily by the information technology budget already approved.
“We’re buying internet connectivity and bandwidth,” he said.
The same board member then asked if scheduled maintenance would disrupt the connection when students need it. The company only did scheduled maintenance in the wee hours of the morning, Mahar replied, for minimal disruption.
The board voted in favor of the LEARN contract unanimously.
They also agreed to the tax re-sale of 24 properties that failed to sell on the courthouse steps, and agreed to a new contract with McClanahan and Holmes, LLP, who audits the college every year, though their contract went up a bit, by $500.
