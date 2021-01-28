It would be hard to guess that Allyssa Standifer is a senior in high school. The Paris High student, who just won third place in a statewide competition for a scholarship from the Veterans of Foreign Wars, speaks with eloquence, confidence and grace, and she is headed to University of Texas-Austin come graduation with hopes to become a journalist. Not to mention that the National Honors Society, Spanish Honors Society, Future Problem Solving student and varsity tennis player was recently accepted to the venerated Columbia University, too.
Last weekend, Allyssa sat behind a computer screen as she watched her name announced at a VFW conference in Corpus Christi. A $7,000 scholarship is now headed her way thanks to an essay she wrote for a school assignment.
The scholarship competition, called the Voice of Democracy, is an essay competition for high school students that includes several levels of judging, from citywide to nationwide. This year’s question was broad yet topical: “Is this the country the Founders envisioned?”
Allyssa’s answer: Yes.
As a young person living in such a divisive political and social era, amid social unrest and a fraught presidential turnover, Allyssa said she had to think deeply about whether the current times reflect the founding values of America. But once she landed on her answer the words flowed from there.
“I started off with a question of: When you think of America, what do you see? And that’s just a great gauge of where we are in America, is to see kind of these differing viewpoints on how we see America and how we envision where America will go,” Allyssa said.
“And it is this ability to have such a, like a variation in thought that sets America (apart) from the rest of the world. And that is exactly what the Founding Fathers envisioned. Because we were built around this marketplace of ideas, where we could have free speech, and freedom of thought, and free from the tyranny of Britain or any sort of oppressive government. And so it’s just this ability to question, the ability to envision our future, and choose what we want to do and where we want to go as a nation, that is what vitus the Founding Fathers envisioned.”
Allyssa posited that the American spirit of questioning and pushing for progress would make the Founding Fathers proud, in spite of what she’s seen through her teen years. She cited the 2016 election, “alternative facts and fake news” and the recent insurrection at the Capitol, which have stewed together to create an uncertain future, unlike any time in history, for young people on the precipice of independence.
“It’s this constant questioning that keeps Americans on their toes in order to better ourselves and progress into a future where hopefully we can come together and reunite. And it’s just this hope, this hope that I’ve had to — a lot of my generation, a lot of people today have had to — instill in themselves in order to keep going because I mean, just looking around, it’s a real, it’s a real mood killer,” Allyssa said with a wry laugh.
The essay was an assignment doled out by her English teacher, Sandra Strom, so Allyssa only had about a week to work on it. But the short timeline didn’t stop her from drafting the award-winning piece that will bolster her ride to the state Capitol.
“Best English teacher I’ve had. Amazing. Maybe — no — the best teacher I’ve had,” she said emphatically. “Honestly, my writing wouldn’t be what it is today without her.”
Allyssa’s mother, Tina, said Allyssa’s dedication to academic excellence and her drive to constantly learn and improve have been with her daughter for years. Tina said Allyssa is headstrong, motivated, occasionally stubborn — but always with a goal of improvement — and that she’s always been impressed with her bright daughter. Tina said, in fifth grade, Allyssa came home from school with a question: What is a valedictorian?
“From fifth grade to this point, that’s been the plan. The goal. So I mean, whatever, whenever she learns something and decides that’s what I’m going to do, that’s what she does,” Tina said.
As she navigates such a formative time in her life, Allyssa said being on the brink of adulthood is daunting and that as a member of Generation Z, she sometimes gets bogged down by crushing realities that past generations didn’t have to deal with so much, like climate change. It’s all exacerbated by social media, she said, as she and her peers can’t really avoid the crises going on around them and feel a sense of responsibility to solve them.
“Just being kind of hyper-aware of everything that’s going on around me due to social media, on top of just personal problems and issues and future problems. It’s just kind of weighing down on me, which I find is something that really connects my generation,” Allyssa said. “Because we’re all, we haven’t even entered adulthood. We haven’t even entered like the real world. And we already feel so burnt out because we have grown up in a world where we see everything. And we feel it, and it kind of feels like all the responsibilities of the world fall on us, and we feel like we need to solve every issue possible, or we have failed somehow.”
What sometimes seems like impending doom aside, Allyssa said she’s looking forward to picking up and moving to a new city and starting a new chapter in her life. She has a few friends who are headed to Texas A&M - College Station, so they won’t be all that far away and can provide some of the comforts of home — although she said she’s ready to leave.
Alyssa’s new life will come with new challenges and opportunities but with her initiative, and based on her track record, it seems nothing can hold her back.
