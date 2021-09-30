Driving by the Sam Maxey State Historic Site on Church Street in Paris, one might notice the garden has been returned to its historic glory.
That is thanks to William Kuebler’s Eagle Scout project.
“I am interested in history. I enjoy helping out around the site,” Kuebler said of his project to update the garden on the grounds of the house.
Kuebler was a junior volunteer at the house and his mom, Ann Kuebler, is also a volunteer.
So, he knew the garden needed to be spruced up.
He set to work lining up supplies, plants, volunteers and money. He researched the history of plants that had been planted in the garden. Those King Alfred daffodils, David Austin roses, Japanese quince and English roses have returned to their roots in the garden.
In completing the project, William said he called up the leadership skills he has been learning throughout his scouting career, which began as a Wolf pack member in Cub Scouts.
“The project should show leadership. It has to benefit your community or a religious organization or school,” he said.
Kuebler planned the work days for volunteers who weeded, tilled and planted. The workers also added identification signs for types of plants in the historically correct garden. In all, the volunteers put in over 980 manhours restoring beauty to the garden.
“William was a wonderful asset in the restoration of the formal garden. This was not a weed-pulling project. This project included removing moss and other growth from the aging brick work, digging up and resoiling several existing plants, and planting several different beds with brand new flowers such as Queen Anne’s Roses, Turk’s Cap and other flowers that likely would’ve been on the property historically,” said Alysha Richardson, site manager at the historic house. “William did a fantastic job with this project, and all staff at the Maxey House are extremely proud and thankful for the work he did.”
Kuebler is proud of his project and all he has learned in his years of scouting, he said. But it is scouting’s emphasis on camping that piques his interest in the organization.
“I really like the outdoors part of it. The dad and lad in the spring and the mom and me in the fall,” he said.
The biggest campout he has ever been to was the 2019 World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia.
“I traded patches with Scouts from England, Japan, Ecuador, Taiwan, Brazil, Germany, Norway, Spain, everywhere,” he said of the event that drew around 45,000 Scouts from 160 countries.
“There was white water rafting, mountain biking, swimming and scuba diving,” he said of the adventure he will never forget. To get money for the trip, he sold $17,000 worth of popcorn.
In addition to Scouting, Kuebler, who is homeschooled, plays basketball with the Paris Area Homeschool Athletic Association. He hopes to go to Stephen F. Austin, Sam Houston State, UT-Tyler or Texas A&M, which is his mom’s alma mater.
“I am very proud of all his accomplishments that he has shown throughout his scouting career,” Ann Kuebler said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.