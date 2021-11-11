Effective immediately, the cost of ambulance service provided by the City of Paris is increasing — in some cases tripling — after action Monday by Paris City Council.
Compared with other cities, the new rates are within close range of those currently charged in Atlanta, Sulphur Springs, Mineral Wells, Nacogdoches, Jacksonville, Bonham, Pilot Point and Weatherford, according to information presented in an agenda memorandum.
The city also will use a third-party billing service to process claims and bill customers directly rather than doing so in-house, using Emergicon LLC, a Terrell-based billing company. The contract is through an interlocal agreement with the City of Coppell and accesses that city’s procured agreement with Emergicon, according to information presented by City Manager Grayson Path and Emergency Medical Services Director Russell Thrasher.
At an Oct. 25 meeting, Path said because of an increasing number of calls, staff is having a difficult time keeping up with the time-consuming tasks of dealing with Medicare and private insurance companies and in negotiating settlements.
“Ten years ago, it was doable, but we’re approaching over 10,000 calls this year, and that’s not going away,” Path said. “We are seeing a trend upwards as we service the entire city and the county for all emergency and transport calls.”
Thrasher agreed and said the present staffing situation is not sustainable as two clerks now often work weekends to keep up with billing but are backlogged to July in negotiations with insurance companies and Medicare for reimbursements.
“It’s a very tedious process,” Path said. “So, given how big of an item EMS is for our budget, we recognize that in order for us to be more efficient and effective for our taxpayers, we do need to look at changing services.”
In other action, the council approved an $80,000 request by the Paris-Lamar County Health District for Covid-19 expenses to be paid with money received from the American Rescue Plan Act. Councilors also named Greg Kee to fill an unexpired term on the Main Street Advisory Board and cast its 676 votes for Ken Kohls to serve on the Lamar County Appraisal District.
