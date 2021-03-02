The Chisum High School Beta students will go on to the national competition. Several students placed in their respective events and will go on to national at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
“This was Beta’s first virtual State Convention,” Beta Sponsor Terri Hutto said. “I am incredibly proud of our Betas for competing so well against all classifications of schools across the state of Texas. The students have put in hours of hard work and to qualify for national competition is extraordinary.”
Students had a run-through of what the state convention would be like with the virtual fall leadership conference last semester, she said.
“It all ran very smoothly,” Hutto said. “The kids took pictures and made videos to submit their projects and art, and the academic tests were taken online.”
Kaci Williams, Grace Preston, Lindey Young, Emmerson Boutwell, Brooklyn Atnip, Brooke Bridges and George Gribble are state champs in character performance.
“Our character performance has now won state three years in a row,” Hutto said. “This is a group competition which has to depict the theme of the current year in a five-minute skit. Our Betas used the theme ‘It All Began With Beta’ to portray successful men and women in society who strengthened their core values of leadership, achievement, service and character through their years in Beta.”
Jeffrey Hurst, Jonathan Herron, Jordan Leverett, George Gribble and Payden Erwin took second place for their campaign skit. For third place in technology, Lindey Young and Brooklyn Atnip. For second place in digital photography, Jonathan Herron; second place in sculpture went to Adamaris Jimenez with her three-eyed purple creature; third place in ninth grade language arts went to Lindey Young; third Place in 12th grade language arts to Evan Braziel; and Lindey Young took home third place in division I poetry.
The Beta Club National Convention will take place this summer at the Swan and Dolphin Resort at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
