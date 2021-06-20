Lamar County Commissioners’ Court will begin budget workshops for the 2021-22 fiscal year at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Lamar County Courthouse, 199 N. Main St., according to an agenda notice.
The court will return at 9 a.m. Tuesday for a regular meeting to acknowledge the work of the Lamar County Historical Commission and to consider the July 3 use of the courthouse parking for a July 4 parade.
Commissioners also are to receive an update and status report on repairs and needed repairs to county property, receive a copy of the Judicial Education Record of the county judge, consider the trade-in of used sheriff’s office vehicles for new patrol units and possibly take action on procedures to be used in the sale of two acres of land adjacent to Randy and Marsha Upchurch property at 9216 FM 195.
The court will then proceed with hearings and discussions regarding the upcoming fiscal year budget.
