BOGATA — Rivercrest Superintendent Stanley Jessee didn’t start out in education.
In fact, his Texas A&M University degree is in animal science, and his first job out of college took him and his wife, Donna, to Virginia where he worked at Carroll’s Foods for almost two years.
“I worked on the ag side,” Jessee said.
But the Texas natives missed their home turf, so they moved back to the state where he eventually settled into his education career.
“I graduated from here in 1984,” he said. “My mom was in education. She was band director here.
“I was working, but I wanted to make a difference,” he said. “And I thought education was where I could do it.”
That’s why he decided to apply for a teaching position at Paul H. Pewitt High School between Omaha and Naples in 1992.
“I learned a lot my first year. I learned how to be a more effective teacher,” he said. “But I realized during that first year that I enjoyed teaching, having a rapport with students and making a difference in their lives.”
Jessee moved to the Winfield ISD in 1993 and stayed until 2001.
“I taught junior high science, and I coached basketball and track,” he said. “It was a great place.”
He eventually became principal there.
“Then, I went to Hart’s Bluff, just outside of Mount Pleasant,” he said.
He spent two years as a principal at Hart’s Bluff before being named principal of Rivercrest Junior High School in 2003.
In 2014, he earned the district’s superintendent’s job that he will leave at the end of this school year.
He said he is proud to have served the district and proud of the things he helped accomplish in his seven years as superintendent.
During his tenure, the Career and Technology Education Center was created.
“It houses our Agricultural Education programs and our newly formed Health Science programs,” he said. “We renovated an existing 8,750-square-foot Agricultural Education building/metal shop to turn it into a new Career and Technology Education building, which houses our agricultural education classrooms and our health science classrooms and lab.”
The district also built a 6,800-square-foot metal shop that is attached to the Career and Technology Education building and a 4,500-square-foot addition to the elementary wing to house four new elementary classrooms, he said.
Jessee also worked to build up the security of the school buildings, he said.
“Access Control was installed on all campuses to keep exterior doors locked and secure at all times with a system to recognize and allow visitors into the building,” he said. “Interior and exterior digital cameras were installed on all campuses and buses.
He added the district started the Guardian Program, where the school board selects staff to be trained and then they are allowed to carry a firearm while on school property for the protection of our students. The Rivercrest Police Department added a second police officer to the department.
He is also proud of the district’s Veterans Day tribute, he said.
“Personally, I feel that it is one of the greatest days of the school year for our district. We have every one of our students in the gym to honor our veterans during a program where we recognize each veteran by name and honor their service and commitment to our great country,” he said. “Our students learn so much during that day to see and hear these men and women who dedicated themselves to serve our country. Our students learn things like sacrifice, honor, respect, discipline, loyalty, love of country, citizenship, etc. And, our students learn patriotism, which is something that is so important to teach our young people and so needed in our country today. This is one of the highlights of the year for us all.”
While Covid is also part of his legacy, he feels he and his staff did the best they could during the life-altering pandemic.
“To successfully lead their schools through the ever changing Covid pandemic has been, and continues to be, a very difficult, time consuming and stressful job for all school superintendents,” he said. “I have a great staff at Rivercrest and they have helped me be successful in leading the district to keep our school open and keep our kids safe through this pandemic.”
While he is retiring from the academic world, he won’t be retiring from work.
“We have land here, cows,” he said. “I have got years of catching-up work to do.”
Jessee’s coworkers are glad to hear he will stay in the area, they said.
“He will be missed by all of us. I have worked with Stanley since 2010 and have watched as he was promoted from junior high principal to superintendent. It has been my privilege to work alongside him during his time as superintendent.,” said Tiffany Mabe, who is the lone finalist for the superintendent’s job and is currently the district’s business manager. “He always keeps students first; always doing what is best for kids. He is one of the most curriculum/instruction-minded superintendents I’ve had the honor to work with. Thankfully, he will not go too far. He will still be a part of our community.”
Joe Rose, who is currently the senior vice president of Guaranty Bank and Trust in Mount Pleasant, said he appreciated the manner in which Jessee led the school district.
“Working with Stanley was always a privilege and an honor. His primary focus was always the kids. He loved the kids,” said Rose, who is a former president of the Rivercrest ISD school board. “Stanley was the epitome of honesty, integrity and loyalty. You never had to worry, never had to guess where Stanley stood. He always stood on the side of what was right. We all know that no one is perfect, so I’m sure he had a few detractors throughout his career, but as a board member, I never had to be anxious about the direction Stanley was leading our district. I wish him all the best in retirement.”
Brandon Williams is the current Rivercrest ISD school board president and said Jessee has done what he feels will make the district strong.
“I have had the privilege of serving as a trustee of the school board for over five years, all of which Mr. Jessee was our superintendent. Our district has been very fortunate to have him here, and we are thankful for all that he has done for us. Mr. Jessee spends countless hours working for our schools, and he always went above and beyond to do what’s best for our students, faculty and staff,” Williams said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.