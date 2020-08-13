Mitchell Pastor anniversary
Buy Now

Carlton Mitchell and his wife, Katrina Mitchell, will celebrate Carlton's pastor anniversary Sunday at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

 Submitted

Pastor Carlton Mitchell Jr. and wife, Katrina Mitchell, will be honored at an appreciation service at 11 a.m. Sunday, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Grant, Oklahoma.

All Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in reference to the Covid-19 pandemic will be followed.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.