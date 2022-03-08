Judging from the unofficial turnout numbers, area residents sure did miss the Kiwanis Club’s Pancake Days fundraiser during its two-year absence.
“We had a busy time,” said Kiwanis member Gary Pirtle, who has spent more than 30 years with the annual fundraiser.
“We had more than we did in 2019,” he said Monday afternoon after the Friday and Saturday gatherings.
Covid-19 shut down the club’s biggest fundraiser in 2020 and 2021, but this year it roared back.
“We were packed Friday morning,” club President Jerry Patton said. “We get good crowds for breakfast, lunch and dinner.”
Patton was thankful for the support.
“It means a lot to us,” he said. “Paris needs a pat on the back for supporting us.”
While the exact figures are not available at this time, organizers said this year’s weekend event was the biggest ever topping the turnout of 11,125 in 2019. Plus, there is still one more day to feed the elementary students on Wednesday.
“They think the world of coming out here to the fairgrounds to eat pancakes,” Pirtle said.
It takes a lot of batter to make pancakes for more than 11,000 people. Pirtle said they ordered 2,790 pounds of pancake mix, 3,000 pounds of sausage and 29,000 ounces of syrup to put together the fundraising food feast.
But diners have to have something to wash all those pancakes down with, so the Kiwanis Club also ordered 340 gallons of milk and 444 gallons of orange juice.
The funds raised by the pancake meals help some students to continue their educations after high school.
“The main thing I have always been proudest of is providing the scholarships,” Patton said.
Kiwanis also provides support to high school Key Clubs and gives donations to other organizations in the county, Patton said.
Patton said he was also glad to see the activity building at the fairgrounds filled again with people enjoying the food.
“We fill this place up with people laughing, talking and having a good time. Whatever difference they have, they don’t bring them in here,” Patton said. “It is worth it to see that as much as having the money to help our community.
“We want to do as much as we can for the community. We are a service organization, service is what we do,” he said.
