May is the wettest month of the year in Lamar and Red River counties with June and October rounding out the top three rainiest months, according to various weather recording sites.
On average Lamar County gets around 47 inches of precipitation annually while Red River gets 51 inches.
That means cities are especially on the alert to watch for problem drainage areas during those months.
City residents can also be on the outlook for areas where standing water is a problem and report those areas to public works departments.
Clogged city drainage lines are sometimes the cause of drainage problems.
Property owners can do their part in keeping ditches, culverts and other drainage devices free of clutter, public works directors said.
The public works directors in Reno and Clarksville offered suggestions on helping keep cities’ drain systems flowing properly.
“Keep yards mowed and limbs, leaves and clippings disposed of,” said Jerry Reavis, who is Reno’s public works supervisor. “Make sure gutters and downspouts are clean and able to drain properly. Make sure flower beds are installed properly where they are able to drain away from the house.
“Mainly make sure there’s nothing blocking any areas where the water naturally drains,” Reavis said. “Make sure you do not dispose of leaves and yard clippings in city drainage ditches. Leaves are our number one problem causing drainage pipes to stop up.”
Clarksville Public Works Director Matthew McAdoo agreed adding, “This is most important, that residents do not let grass clippings go into the street. They build up over time and impede the normal flow.”
McAdoo also noted that residents shouldn’t just sweep the clipping onto the city street. He asked that residents keep the area in front of their property clean.
“I know it’s a city street, but if everyone would just help out a little by keeping what is in front of their house clean” that would help out his small public works department, he said.
“If everyone would chip in, it would make such a difference for the entire city,” McAdoo said,
Reavis said Fescue is a good grass for drainage as are willow trees, but he advised a lot of trees in a small area could hinder drainage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.