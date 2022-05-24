The North Lamar ISD board of trustees is to meet in special session at 6 p.m. Thursday to possibly approve the issuance of a tax note, to conduct a budget workshop and to receive a bond project update. Trustees are to meet at the Roy C. Chadwick Administration Office, 3130 N. Main St. in Paris.
Other agenda items include the engagement of ERI Consulting as professionals for bond construction projects during the regular session and then meet in closed session to hear a level three complaint, to consult with legal counsel and to consider the employment of teachers, administrators and other professionals.
