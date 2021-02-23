CLARKSVILLE — All Clarksville ISD classes will be shut down this week due to flooding at the high school caused by freezing temperatures last week, Superintendent Kermit Ward said.
Ward said in a Facebook post that several classrooms flooded due to damaged water lines from historically cold temperatures and that the district has brought in a "company that specializes in restoration" to assess the damage and start repairs.
The school district was originally set to have students learn remotely, but Ward later posted that because of damage caused within the community by the storm, he elected to cancel school altogether.
