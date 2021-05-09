RENO — Fairies and princesses took over Reno Kiwanis Park on Saturday morning as part of the Reno Magical Forest.
“We had the cutest little fairies dancing around,” said Amanda Willows, with the Reno Parks & Trails Committee, which organized the event.
The Parks & Trails Committee decided, in the name of getting back to normal, to host the second annual Reno Magical Forest, an event Willows said they plan on doing every year from now on. Food trucks for Kona Ice and Taco City also were at the event.
“We had maypoles, unicorns and fairy godmothers,” she said. “The turnout wasn’t as big as we’d hoped, about 20 kids.”
The event also featured a balloon artist/magician, Gregg Ka-Zam, Willows said, who city secretary Tricia Smith found online, and all the kids had a blast.
“Gregg Ka-Zam came in from Dallas,” she said. “He was not only a balloon animal artist, but a magician. He had those kids laughing all over the place. I hope he comes back every year.”
Aliesa Exum brought her daughter, dressed as a fairy, to the event, and she said they had fun.
“My daughter liked the balloons they made,” Exum said, adding they looked forward to next year’s event. “We plan to go next year, too.”
A lot of events were halted or postponed due to Covid-19, Willows said, including the committee’s annual Haunted Trails event, which is their only fundraiser.
“The Haunted Trail is what funds our free events,” she said. “We’re just glad we get to do stuff like this.”
She said it’s looking like this year the event will happen, but it will be more of a Halloween festival instead of the Haunted Trail.
