More than 2,000 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines are on their way to the Red River Valley this week, and they’re expected to join a delayed shipment of more than 2,000 doses from last week.
Although the state is now in its 11th week of vaccine rollout, eligibility for the vaccine remains only for those who qualify as Phase 1A and 1B. That includes frontline health care workers, first responders, those 65 and older and those 16 or older with at least one chronic health condition that puts them at higher risk for severe infection.
Now considered by the state as a vaccine hub, the Paris-Lamar County Health District has been allocated 1,000 more doses of the Moderna vaccine. Also on the way are 1,000 first doses and 400 second doses delayed by last week’s winter storm. The health district and volunteers conducted a vaccine clinic on Saturday with 590 doses transferred to the district by Paris Regional Medical Center, health district director Gina Prestridge said.
This week’s clinic will be a two-day affair, officials said. Paris’s Covid Call Center is registering first and second dose recipients for Friday and Saturday appointments. The center began calling recipients Monday, but volunteers were having trouble reaching those who signed up for a call. Volunteers will continue calling today, and ask that those who signed up answer their phone even if they don’t recognize the number on the caller ID.
Those seeking to register for a vaccine may call the call center between 9 a.m. and noon Wednesdays and Thursdays at 903-737-4167, or may sign up at anytime online by visiting paristexas.gov/covidvaccinelist. Those already on the waiting list are asked not to call or re-register online because it could delay their call.
In Fannin County, Texoma Medical Center in Bonham, which is also designated as a vaccine hub, is set to receive 1,170 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, according to the state’s allocation list. That’s up from its usual weekly allotment of 975 doses.
Fannin County commissioners established a vaccine call center available at 903-583-2189 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays.
And in Red River County, PRMC Healthcare Group in Clarksville will receive 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine, according to the state’s list.
Delta County was not included in the allocation list.
