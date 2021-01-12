The Lamar County Commissioners met with the Paris Economic Development Corp. on Monday and, after convening in executive session, elected to allow the PEDC to incentivize a project known to the public only as “Project Yellowstone.”
The project has been in the works for several months and the PEDC has discussed the incentive package with Paris City Council although the package is less than the $400,000 cap that requires approval from the City Council, Executive Director Maureen Hammond told The Paris News in December. Commissioners did not discuss the details of the project after reconvening into open session.
Without Comm-issioner Ronnie Bass and newly sworn-in Commissioner Alan Skidmore present, the court voted to approve a memorandum of understanding between Lamar County and Northeast Texas Preparedness Coalition. The memorandum is intended to reduce the burden of injury, illness or loss of life should an emergency or disaster occur, and was recently revised to include Covid-19.
By approving the memorandum, the commissioners entered into an agreement to allow the Lamar County Office of Emergency Management, headed by coordinator Quincy Blount, to appoint up to three representatives to attend the coalition’s meetings and authorize those representatives to make decisions on behalf of the office. Membership is available to all health care organizations that operate in Trauma Service Areas F and G. Lamar County falls in TSA F along with Bowie, Cass, Delta, Hopkins, Morris and Red River counties. As part of being a member, the office is expected to provide information about the number of available beds in health care facilities, as well as patient census information as either required or requested by the Texas State Department of Health and Human Services.
The court revisited a bid for road materials from Martin Marietta that was accepted after lengthy discussion at a December meeting. County Auditor Kayla Hall told the commissioners that the initial bid they accepted was incorrect — Martin Marietta had listed a price for the delivery of rock to county precincts as being less expensive than the county picking it up. Despite the error, the commissioners accepted the revised bid as they agreed Martin Marietta was the best provider available to them.
“I prefer Martin Marietta rock,” Commissioner Kevin Anderson told the court. “And (accepting the bid) doesn’t leave me high and dry without another option.”
After previously agreeing to auction off equipment from Road and Bridge in Precincts 3 and 4, the court accepted $62,837.87 from the sale of the equipment by Auctioneer Express, which will go toward material and equipment expenses in the two precincts.
Commissioners also received a list of county employees enrolled in a payroll deduction program for the AirCare Network Group, which comes at no cost to the county, and discussed needed repairs to county property. Sheriff Scott Cass told the court there are currently two to three leaks at the sheriff’s office that require repairs. In the interest of keeping HVAC systems in county facilities up and running, the commissioners also agreed to enter into a nearly $16,000 contract with North Texas Fab LLC for preventative maintenance quarterly inspections.
