After a month-long delay from the manufacturer, the City of Paris has received the stop signs needed for the implementation of the 90-day downtown traffic study and is set to begin the study on Wednesday of next week.
Stop signs will replace traffic signals in the downtown area for the 90-day period.
For a complete story, see the Thursday edition of The Paris News.
