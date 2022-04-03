The Red River Valley Quilt Guild is putting in the last call for quilt entries for this year’s “Eiffel in Love with Quilts” scheduled May 13-14 at Love Civic Center with the deadline to submit applications for entries extended until April 8.
Proceeds from a quilt raffle of three separate quilts that depict law enforcement, fire fighters and emergency medical service personnel will benefit the 100 Club of Lamar County, a support group to help families of fallen first responders.
“We are very proud of the fact that we are one of the few quilt shows that actually wants to give back to their community, something our guild does on a regular basis,” guild spokesperson Shelly Deupree said.
!00 Club president Bob Hundley expressed appreciation for the gesture and said raffle tickets at $1 each, or six for $5 will be available soon at numerous locations as well as at the quilt show.
“Getting these three really nice quilts that honor police, fire and EMS to raffle is really appreciated,” Hundley said. “We are very grateful to the quilt guild for doing this.”
With roughly $90,000 in the bank, Hundley said the 100 Club stands ready to help families if a tragedy strikes.
“This is money we hope we don’t have to spend, but if the situation comes up, we are in good shape to help a surviving family,” Hundley said. “Since the group’s inception about five years ago, we’ve had one death and we were able to make a $10,000 payment to the family within 24 hours.”
In addition to competition entries, this year’s quilt show will include quilts made by youth for exhibit only.
“Because there are so many young people in Lamar County who make quilts, we would like to expand our show to include quilts made by youth,” Deupree said. “Along with vintage quilts, entries submitted by youth age 17 and under will not be judged but will be on display during the show.”
Quilt entry forms, both judged and non-udged, are available at parisquiltshow.com along with vendor applications and information about quilt appraisals and sponsorships. Entry fees are $10 per quilt with the number of quilts limited to five. A color photo of the quilt is required with the entrant’s name, address and phone number along with the name of the quilt. Quilt appraisals are available for $50. Participants can also designate if the quilt is for sale, an added benefit for this year’s show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.