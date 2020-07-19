A North Lamar teacher and a local minister are seeking the Paris City Council District 3 seat left vacant by the recent resignation of Benny Plata.
Casey Jordan, 47, a Stone Middle School history teacher, and Gary Savage, 55, pastor of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church and a 31-year employee at Campbell Soup Co., both submitted applications for the position.
City Council is expected to conduct interviews and name the new member when councilors meet July 27.
A Lamar County native, Jordan graduated from Paris High School in the early 1990s, and returned to Paris in 2011.
In addition to “enhancing or increasing” the educational opportunities offered in Paris, Jordan said he would focus on job creation and tourism.
“My one key desire is to see the city of Paris grow,” Jordan said in a letter to councilors. “I’d like to see that happen in a number of areas to bring in new employees as well as increasing the number of events that could bring tourism to our town.
“The city of Paris is a wonderful place to live and work, however, I think we can all agree that improvements need to be made in the number of high-quality jobs in the area,” Jordan wrote. “My efforts will be focused on how best to do that for the city and for District 3.”
Savage, who serves as chairman of the Paris Housing Authority board, said he believes “I am a good choice for that position.
“I want to see Paris grow in the areas of infrastructure and industry/jobs,” Savage wrote. “I will do my very best to be a councilman of integrity and upstanding moral character. I think that you will find that these are qualities that I humbly possess.”
Savage serves on the Red River Valley Boys and Girls Club board and on the City Square Paris board as a liaison. He is a former Chisum ISD trustee.
