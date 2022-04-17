Paris Community Theatre will hold auditions for a new play, written by a local author and never-before produced, at 6 p.m., Monday and Tuesday at the Plaza Theater.
“Futures Contract” is written by Lamar County resident Spencer O’Connor, and was a runner- up in a national play-writing competition. O’Connor has been a long-time member and supporter of PCT and has written plays that have been produced by the group.
The play, a quirky, dark comedy, calls for three men and three women, ranging in age from their 20s to middle aged. The script does not specify race or body type for any of the characters, although one character does say she considers herself overweight.
All those interested in auditioning should come prepared to recite a nursery rhyme in addition to reading from the script.
See PCT’s Facebook page for in-depth description of characters. The director is Tommy Stone.
“I am honored to be asked to direct this play by my old friend, Spencer O’Connor,” said Stone. “The fact that it is a world premiere makes it even more appealing. And I am thrilled with both Alaina Logee and Lucia Bunch and the wonderful job they are doing to help revitalize theater in Paris post pandemic. The play is a wonderful opportunity to laugh, to reconnect with that part of the world that has been missing from our lives for so long. I hope people will come out and take that opportunity.”
The play is set for June 4-5 and June 9-12. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and on both Friday and Saturday nights and 2:30 p.m., on both Sundays. For tickets visit pctonstage.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.