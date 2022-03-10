BOGATA — Members of the Rivercrest ISD Board of Trustees decided at the Tuesday night meeting to join other Red River County government bodies in helping the sheriff’s office fund a specialized county officer trained to handle sexual abuse and family violence cases.
Samantha Sellers, a sheriff’s office investigator, spoke at the board’s February meeting about the grant the county received to fund her position. She told them she was asking city councils and school boards in the county to help the county pay the 30% matching fee the grant carries.
She told the board the grant is from the federal Violence Against Women Act of 2021. The purpose of the act is to prevent and respond to domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence and stalking.
The board had some questions in February and tabled the action until Tuesday’s meeting.
The district’s resource officer, Lonnie Hider, spoke Tuesday night of the importance of Seller’s work.
“The county is getting a full-time officer to investigate sexual assault and family violence. She specializes in those cases,” Hider said. “I think it is beneficial. It benefits any student as long as they are in the district.”
The council voted to put $1,000 into the next fiscal year to help fund the position.
The council also voted to amend this year’s budget to allow for $85,000 to replace musical instruments for the district’s band students.
The board approved a budget amendment to pay $26,000 for a 2017 reel mower to keep the district’s playing fields in shape. The district is in possession of the new-to-the-district mower, and Athletic Director Justin Milton told the board it is performing as promised.
“It’s better than anything we could have imagined,” Milton said.
Tiffany Mabe, the district’s finance director and next superintendent, told the board that money from a Covid-19 related grant allowed the district to purchase three Clorox 360 cleaners and some cleaning supplies. Superintendent Stanley Jessee said the machines would see a lot of action.
“Every room in every building is disinfected each day,” he said.
Elliot Ayo, the district’s band director, told the board that 74 middle school student made the Northeast Texas honor band and the Rivercrest High School Concert Band will compete in the UIL Region 4 Concert and Sight-Reading Contest at Gilmer in the Gilmer High School auditorium at 11 a.m. March 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.