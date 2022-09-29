What? Crappie for Christmas presents? Well, maybe but if you are a crappie angler, you can find them “lighting up” your sonar around isolated submerged trees.

This past week, while doing the legwork for this article with guide Brandon Sargent at Lake Ray Hubbard, we fished around some large trees that have been underwater since the mid sixties when the lake filled. Without exception, when viewing the submerged timber on sonar, they resembled Christmas trees with many bright lights. The lights were, of course crappie that were staged around the timber, there feeding on hapless baitfish that were also attracted to the cover. Some of the trees were still vertical and honestly looked just like Christmas trees on sonar but others had toppled over to the lake bottom, probably years ago. Regardless of their positions, every tree we graphed was holding crappie in large numbers and once we presented their preferred bait, catching was very good.

