Early voting on this year’s proposed constitutional amendments begins at 8 a.m. Monday and will run through Oct. 29. Election day is Nov. 2.
Four polling locations will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the Lamar County Elections Office. Polling locations include:
Precinct 1: Lamar County Services Building, 231 Lamar Ave. in Paris.
Precinct 2: Oak Park United Methodist Church, 2515 Bonham St. in Paris.
Precinct 3: Ramseur Baptist Church, 3400 Lamar Ave. in Paris.
Precinct 4: Paris Golf and Country Club, 5335 FM 195 in Paris.
Speaking to the Kiwanis Club of Paris on Tuesday, Lamar County Elections Administrator Tricia Johnson encouraged the public to come vote, saying constitutional amendment elections often see low voter turnout.
“If you’re going to vote, you want to vote in every election you can,” she said.
There are eight proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot, and sample ballots are available on the Lamar County Elections Office website, co.lamar.tx.us/page/lamar.Elections.
Johnson also encouraged voters to become familiar with the language of each amendment because it can sometimes be confusing.
“You want to do your homework first, you know, to say for or against, because of the way they’re worded, like ‘so I am for’ or ‘am I against this?’ There are laymen terms. You’ll want to Google it because it will tell you what it says and what it really means,” she said.
The eight propositions include:
Proposition 1 (HJR 143): “The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues.”
Proposition 2 (HJR 99): “The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county.”
Proposition 3 (SJR 27): “The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations.”
Proposition 4 (SJR 47): “The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge.”
Proposition 5 (HJR 165): “The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office.”
Proposition 6 (SJR 19): “The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation.”
Proposition 7 (HJR 125): “The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse’s residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person’s death.”
Proposition 8 (SJR 35): “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.”
