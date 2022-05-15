NLISD officials have named Nelissa Chennault, Dylan Melvin, and Jaden Brown as the 2022-2023 North Lamar High School drum majors.
Nelissa Chennault is a trombone player and will be a senior next year.
“I feel very honored and excited to be chosen as one of the drum majors and ready to see what next year brings,: said Chennault, the daughter of Nessa and Philip Chennault.
Dylan Melvin is a tenor saxophonist and will be a senior next year.
“I’m very excited to be in a position to lead this organization to success in this upcoming season.” He said. He is the son of Diana McGregor.
Jaden Brown, also a tenor saxophonist, will be a junior next year.
“Being chosen as a drum major is such a great honor, and I’m super happy I’ve been given the opportunity to lead the band next year,” Jaden said. She is the daughter of Julie Leonard.
The three will be leading the North Lamar High School Marching Band next fall in their show titled “Enso it Goes” featuring music of Billy Joel, John Adams and Robert W. Smith.
The band is under the direction of Randy Jones, Jason R. Smith and Ryan Sheffield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.