Amid the fun, fireworks and festivities, the Fourth of July holiday weekend sees some of the most alcohol-impaired accidents of any time period in the country. Driving safe and making sure to get a sober ride can keep loved ones safe and able to continue enjoying many fun holidays in the future.
In 2020, 201 people died during the Independence Day holiday period due to alcohol-impaired motor accidents. Nighttime hours are especially dangerous, with 85% of deadly crashes occurring between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports.
The extra danger yields cause for awareness and emphasizes the importance of staying inside or being careful over the weekend. For those who do choose to drive while intoxicated, there is “a world of consequences,” Paris Police Public Information Officer Curtis Garrett said.
For the first offense, violators receive a class B misdemeanor. The person will likely lose their license, pay a fine of $2,000, undergo probation, possible jail time of up to 180 days and pay high fees. For those who drive under the influence with a child in the vehicle, the case is automatically upgraded to a state jail felony.
On the second offense, violators receive a class A misdemeanor charge and have worse consequences. Paying for bail, an attorney, interlock system on the vehicle, getting the vehicle towed and a fine of up to $4,000 are all high costs that can join tougher consequences. Jail time can last as long as one year, with additional probation, license loss and income loss.
A third or additional arrest becomes a felony, with all of the above consequences and extended jail time, Garrett said.
“And that’s if you don’t have an accident. If an accident is involved, you could be filed for intoxication assault with a vehicle with serious bodily injury. This is automatically a third degree felony. A third-degree felony is punishable by two to 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to $10,000. If someone dies in the accident, it is enhanced to a second degree felony. Second-degree felonies are punishable by two to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000,” Garrett said.
For those excited to celebrate the holiday at a bar or other drinking establishment, options exist to help people get home safely without driving drunk.
People can hire a ride service such as Uber or arrange a carpool with friends and a designated driver to make sure everyone gets home safely.
Walking to a nearby location or drinking at home can also provide safe ways to celebrate.
On the road, watch for drivers who are accelerating or decelerating quickly, tailgating, weaving or zig-zagging across the road, drifting in and out of traffic lanes, almost striking a vehicle, curb or lane, stopping without cause, responding slowly to traffic signals, swerving, making illegal turns, driving without active headlights, driving into opposing traffic or driving slower than 10 mph below the speed limit.
Though these are not guarantees a motorist is driving impaired, a combination of several can be a good indicator.
Give drivers exhibiting these signs extra following distance and don’t try to pass them.
It is safer to have an impaired driver in front of a vehicle instead of behind it.
If possible, identify the make, model, color and license plate number of the vehicle, and pull over to report the driver to 911 and explain the driving signals pointing to impairment.
Notifying emergency services can help identify the driver before anyone gets hurt.
