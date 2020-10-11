PATTONVILLE — Incumbents in Place 2 and Place 3 on the Prariland ISD board of trustees face challengers in the Nov. 3 General Election.
John S. Dunagan, in Place 2, faces challenges from Marion Hamill and Amanda Berry while David Basinger in Place 3 faces challengers Paige Jordan and Tracey Ervin.
Voters are to cast votes for both positions.
Michael Sessums, in Place 6, faced no opposition and has been declared elected.
Early voting, to begin Tuesday, takes place at the Lamar County Services Building, 231 Lamar Ave., through Oct. 30.
