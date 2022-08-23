2020 Dragon Logo-Modified - All Colors&NameFlameGradient

The Paris Junior College Board of Regents on Monday approved its fiscal year 2022-23 budget of roughly $33 million, and also set a proposed tax rate to be voted on in September.

The balanced budget of $33,014,238 includes $7,948,965 for total instructional costs, of which $3,477,154 are allocated to faculty salaries. The amount budgeted for instruction — which also includes operating expenses, organized activities and vocational and technical courses — represents an increase of $283,665 from the prior fiscal year.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

