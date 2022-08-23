The Paris Junior College Board of Regents on Monday approved its fiscal year 2022-23 budget of roughly $33 million, and also set a proposed tax rate to be voted on in September.
The balanced budget of $33,014,238 includes $7,948,965 for total instructional costs, of which $3,477,154 are allocated to faculty salaries. The amount budgeted for instruction — which also includes operating expenses, organized activities and vocational and technical courses — represents an increase of $283,665 from the prior fiscal year.
Operation and maintenance costs make up $3,079,412 of the budget. Of that, Utilities are the biggest expense, budgeted at $828,000. The board approved $650,256 for building maintenance, $430,000 for special items and $417,767 for custodial services. Overall, the operation and maintenance budget grew by $89,225 from the last fiscal year.
Of the several academic departments at PJC, the English Department garnered the biggest budget, at $492,932. The other large budgets were the Biology, Math, Kinesiology and History departments.
Of the vocational programs, AD Nursing received the biggest budget, set at $500,153. Licensed Vocational Nursing, Welding, Computer Information, and jewelry making were the other top-budgeted vocational programs.
The board also set its proposed tax rate at .0749%, or 7.49 cents per $100 valuation. PJC President Pam Anglin said this is a slight drop from last year’s tax rate of 8.15 cents per $100 valuation, caused by the taxable value increasing.
The board will vote to approve the tax rate at its September meeting.
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
