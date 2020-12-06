Long-time Lamar County Appraisal District employee Stephanie Lee is the district’s new chief appraiser, having taken over the reins from Jerry Patton, who retired in November after serving nine years.
A Paris native, Lee joined the appraisal district in November 1987 as a sales analyst involved in gathering sales information vital to the appraisal process. Since then, she has worked in all departments as clerk, real estate appraiser, business personal property appraiser, office manager and director of operations.
“I am very grateful for the opportunity to be a part of such a great organization and blessed to work with such great people,” Lee said. “You must love what you do to make working here a job and blessing. I will continue to build my team to serve the people of Lamar County in a friendly and courteous manner.”
“Communication is the key to success in establishing an open, honest relationship with the community,” Lee added. “I will continue to inform our community on public hearings, and tax and appraisal calendars via our website at www.lamarcad.org and The Paris News.”
A graduate of Paris Junior College with an Associate of Science degree, Lee currently attends Wiley College in Marshall and will complete studies for a Business Administration degree in December 2021. She holds a registered professional appraiser licence earned in September 1994, and will be obtaining a registered tax assessor license shortly.
She is married to Michael Lee, and has a daughter and one grandson. Lee has been an active member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church for the past 26 years, and is currently president of The Paris Debs. Her service as secretary and board member for Habitat for Humanity spanned over 10 years.
Noting 2020 has been a difficult year, Lee said she and the staff have made significant improvements to correct issues presented by the state during the appraisal process. And due to Covid restrictions, the district has a social distancing policy in place that can be viewed at lamarcad.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Health-Protocols-Tx-Dept.-of-State-health.pdf.
“I ask the public to be mindful of these changes,” Lee said.
