Honey Grove ISD trustees have a short agenda for their 6 p.m. Monday meeting in the administration building, 1206 N. 17th St. in Honey Grove.
Items include updates on remote learning and Covid-19 confirmations, as well as reports from campus principals for enrollment and activities. Elementary, middle and high school campus improvement plans are up for approval, and trustees may meet in executive session to discuss personnel.
